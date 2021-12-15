SafeCapital Price Reaches $0.0085 on Exchanges (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 43% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded 38.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $15,754.33 and $4.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00033249 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SCAP is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

