SafeInsure (SINS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $395.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. SafeInsure has a market cap of $222,494.61 and $395.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,921,942 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

