SafeMoon Inu Price Reaches $0.0000 (SMI)

SafeMoon Inu (CURRENCY:SMI) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. One SafeMoon Inu coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon Inu has a market cap of $17.08 million and $608,527.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SafeMoon Inu has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00055603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,021.39 or 0.08200624 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00077714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,019.13 or 0.99962239 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00053307 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002609 BTC.

SafeMoon Inu Coin Profile

SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu

SafeMoon Inu Coin Trading

