salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Trimmed by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 87.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 234,358 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after buying an additional 299,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after purchasing an additional 707,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,772,597,000 after purchasing an additional 488,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,353,737,000 after purchasing an additional 499,029 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $255.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.21, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $288.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.28.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRM. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $1,116,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 556,577 shares of company stock valued at $158,360,122. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

