salesforce.com’s (CRM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note released on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $375.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $325.23.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $255.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.28. The firm has a market cap of $251.76 billion, a PE ratio of 141.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $223,204.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $5,200,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 556,577 shares of company stock valued at $158,360,122. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 6.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,636,842 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,528,824,000 after purchasing an additional 348,533 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 7.2% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 29.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,529 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,331 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $703,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

