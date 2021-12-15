Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Down 95.6% in November

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the November 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SAXPY stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.25. 43,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,160. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Sampo Oyj has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter.

SAXPY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sampo Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.