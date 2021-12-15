SAP (NYSE:SAP) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

SAP (NYSE:SAP) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP stock opened at $135.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $166.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.10. SAP has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $151.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.44.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 20.82%. As a group, analysts expect that SAP will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 183.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 216.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.