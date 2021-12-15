Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sapiens International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.43.

Sapiens International stock opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.04. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.83 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,978,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 1,199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 166,505 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 423.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 201,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 163,119 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 320,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 156,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,017,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

