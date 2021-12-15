Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,419,000 after acquiring an additional 85,698 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 243,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,452,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,964,000 after acquiring an additional 204,208 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 213.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 144,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,151,000 after acquiring an additional 98,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $88.27 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.45 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.