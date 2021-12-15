Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $200,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 57.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $126.58 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $108.70 and a one year high of $274.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.11 and its 200 day moving average is $176.41. The stock has a market cap of $343.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.44.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

