Scholastic (SCHL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 16th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 3.30%.

Shares of SCHL opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.10 and a beta of 0.83. Scholastic has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $40.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 461.57%.

In other Scholastic news, CAO Paul Hukkanen sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $46,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Scholastic by 7.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scholastic by 173.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 21,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Scholastic by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

