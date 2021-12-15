Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Insider Robert Lorne Abel Sells 15,601 Shares

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SDGR opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day moving average is $60.05. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.48 and a 52-week high of $117.00.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SDGR. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 0.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 186,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 33.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the third quarter worth $1,091,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 11.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after buying an additional 19,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the third quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.