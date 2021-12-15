Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stake Boosted by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,483,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,893,000 after purchasing an additional 206,237 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,451,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,720,000 after purchasing an additional 517,656 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,483,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,160,000 after purchasing an additional 178,736 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,134,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,069,000 after purchasing an additional 63,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,217,000 after buying an additional 836,782 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV stock opened at $71.06 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $72.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.83.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

