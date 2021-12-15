Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 133.7% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 310,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,498,000 after buying an additional 177,770 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,707,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $10,826,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $78.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,827. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $79.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.65 and a 200-day moving average of $76.74.

