SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.09.

SCPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 9.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 3.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 24.3% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 58,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 1,956.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after buying an additional 693,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

SCPL stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $14.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,498. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.50. SciPlay has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.34.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

