Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

Get Scor alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on SCRYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Scor in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Societe Generale raised Scor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Scor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of SCRYY opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.50. Scor has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $3.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. Scor had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scor will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scor (SCRYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.