Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCRYY shares. Societe Generale raised Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Get Scor alerts:

Shares of SCRYY opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00. Scor has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.50.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Scor had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Scor will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.