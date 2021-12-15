Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been given a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on G24. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($82.02) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($85.39) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays set a €65.50 ($73.60) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($80.90) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scout24 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €72.40 ($81.35).

Shares of ETR G24 opened at €60.00 ($67.42) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.65. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €53.20 ($59.78) and a 1 year high of €73.36 ($82.43). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €60.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of €66.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion and a PE ratio of 2.34.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

