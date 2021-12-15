Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Bought by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 190.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2,407.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 880,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,436,000 after buying an additional 845,512 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2,288.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 800,641 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $70,400,000 after buying an additional 767,113 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,798,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,389,181,000 after buying an additional 739,001 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at $44,409,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at $37,285,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $29,573.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,170,755 shares of company stock worth $122,882,236. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock opened at $102.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $58.04 and a one year high of $116.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.78.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

