Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on United Natural Foods, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Natural Foods in a research note issued on Thursday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.88 EPS.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UNFI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

NYSE UNFI opened at $50.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.46. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $57.89.

In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 7,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $361,364.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 280.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

