SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 77,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,994,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 525,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,123,000 after buying an additional 61,010 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 114,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,797,000 after buying an additional 14,055 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $213.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.12.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

