SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 537,500 shares during the quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $27,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in General Electric by 416.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $92.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.13, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.40 and its 200 day moving average is $103.77. General Electric has a 1 year low of $82.88 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

