SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Invests $9.10 Million in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.44.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $150.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.02 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.71.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.97%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

