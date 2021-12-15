Secure Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Secure Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,783,000 after purchasing an additional 593,028 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,324,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,943,000 after purchasing an additional 120,840 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,350,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,249,000 after purchasing an additional 69,261 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,785,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,058,000 after purchasing an additional 30,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 984,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,016,000 after purchasing an additional 65,832 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $173.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $138.45 and a 12-month high of $187.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.67.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

