Secure Asset Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,908 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.7% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,562 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 802,409 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,006,000 after purchasing an additional 83,290 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 161,266 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $56,074,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on FB. DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total value of $40,202.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,345,338 shares of company stock worth $453,727,691 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $333.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $330.70 and a 200-day moving average of $345.41. The company has a market cap of $926.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.