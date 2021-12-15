Secure Asset Management LLC Has $401,000 Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

NYSE:NEE opened at $90.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $92.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,297 shares of company stock worth $7,773,384. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

