Secure Asset Management LLC Sells 345 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Secure Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,524,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT opened at $345.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $345.37 and a 200-day moving average of $359.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.25 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

