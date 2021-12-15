Selective Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) by 400.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,446 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PBE opened at $67.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.89. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $84.86.

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.