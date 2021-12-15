Selective Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 225 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 33.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 9.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 139,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 21,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 88.8% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $122.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.53. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $126.82.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

