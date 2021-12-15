Selective Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,173 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 123.7% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $34,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 58.8% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.15.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.