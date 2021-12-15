Selective Wealth Management Inc. Buys 95 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $177.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.84. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $160.21 and a 52 week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

