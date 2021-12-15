Selective Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,878.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,885.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,729.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.