Selective Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 54.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 5,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.28. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTVA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.94.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

