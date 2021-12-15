Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.45.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMTC. Cowen boosted their price target on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In other news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Norris B. Powell sold 4,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $369,712.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,578 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 428,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,466,000 after buying an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 189,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after buying an additional 87,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $86.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.49. Semtech has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $94.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

