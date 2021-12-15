Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $247.50

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 247.50 ($3.27) and last traded at GBX 246 ($3.25), with a volume of 940228 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 232 ($3.07).

The stock has a market capitalization of £673.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 213.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 176.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98.

About Serica Energy (LON:SQZ)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

