SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.79

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.79 and last traded at $32.52, with a volume of 20326 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.30.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SGS to CHF 3,150 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,591.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.98.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Food and Life, Mineral Services, Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services, Consumer and Retail Services, Certification and Business Enhancement, Industrial Services, Environment, Health and Safety Services, Transportation Services, and Governments and Institutions Services.

