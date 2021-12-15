Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SHW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.44.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $342.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.34 and a 200 day moving average of $299.51. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $348.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,629,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,728,350,000 after buying an additional 11,235,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,581,000 after buying an additional 7,734,545 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,888,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,066 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,371,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

