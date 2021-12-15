Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on SHW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.44.
Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $342.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.34 and a 200 day moving average of $299.51. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $348.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.07.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,629,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,728,350,000 after buying an additional 11,235,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,581,000 after buying an additional 7,734,545 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,888,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,066 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,371,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.
