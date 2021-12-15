Shimao Group (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Shimao Group (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS SIOPF opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.28. Shimao Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08.

Shimao Group Company Profile

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

