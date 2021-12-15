Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,651.23.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE SHOP traded down $47.51 on Friday, reaching $1,306.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,865. Shopify has a twelve month low of $1,005.14 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The stock has a market cap of $163.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,494.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,469.71.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 4,280.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,871,000 after purchasing an additional 149,822 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its position in Shopify by 151.3% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter worth about $370,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Shopify by 39.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter worth about $6,783,000. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

