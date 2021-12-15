Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,651.23.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.
NYSE SHOP traded down $47.51 on Friday, reaching $1,306.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,865. Shopify has a twelve month low of $1,005.14 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The stock has a market cap of $163.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,494.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,469.71.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 4,280.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,871,000 after purchasing an additional 149,822 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its position in Shopify by 151.3% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter worth about $370,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Shopify by 39.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter worth about $6,783,000. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.
About Shopify
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
