Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stake Lowered by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC cut its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,931 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up 4.8% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $16,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 271,700 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 594,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $869,817,000 after purchasing an additional 165,942 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 414,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $606,046,000 after purchasing an additional 156,824 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,781,399,000 after acquiring an additional 145,795 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 692,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,010,391,000 after acquiring an additional 140,913 shares during the period. 59.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHOP. TheStreet raised Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price target for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,636.08.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,354.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,005.14 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,494.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,469.71. The company has a market capitalization of $168.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

