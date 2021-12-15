Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,636.08.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,354.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,494.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,469.71. Shopify has a 52-week low of $1,005.14 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in Shopify by 1.0% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Shopify by 1.0% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. boosted its stake in Shopify by 3.8% in the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

