Short Interest in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) Decreases By 65.5%

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the November 15th total of 204,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the second quarter worth $263,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the third quarter worth $264,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the third quarter worth $4,870,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the second quarter worth $6,538,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 21.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 669,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 119,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAC stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 57,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,483. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. Ares Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Ares Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

