Short Interest in Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Increases By 100.0%

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AUKNY opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.35. Auckland International Airport has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $29.66.

Get Auckland International Airport alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Auckland International Airport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Auckland International Airport Ltd. engages in the provision of airport facilities and supporting infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautical, Retail and Property. The Aeronautical segment includes services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers and cargo and provides utility services that support the airport.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Auckland International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auckland International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.