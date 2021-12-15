Short Interest in Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Rises By 340.0%

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 340.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research firms have commented on BTDPY. Investec began coverage on Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, December 6th. Peel Hunt raised Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barratt Developments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Barratt Developments from 860.00 to 850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

Shares of BTDPY opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $16.23 and a 1 year high of $23.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.40.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

