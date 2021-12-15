Short Interest in Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Drops By 65.0%

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the November 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Basanite stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30. Basanite has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.67.
About Basanite
