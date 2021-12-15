Short Interest in Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Drops By 65.0%

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the November 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Basanite stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30. Basanite has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.67.

Get Basanite alerts:

About Basanite

Basanite, Inc engages in the manufacturing of concrete-reinforcing products made from basalt fiber reinforced polymers. It focuses on its BasaFlex product. The company was founded on May 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Pompano Beach, FL.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Basanite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basanite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.