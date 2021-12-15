Short Interest in CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Drops By 74.3%

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 74.3% from the November 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CLHI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.13. 1,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,862. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18. CLST has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $2.15.

CLST Company Profile

CLST Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of electronic parts and equipment. The company was founded on April 1, 1993 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

