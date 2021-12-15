Short Interest in CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Declines By 60.4%

CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the November 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

CSRLF remained flat at $$4.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34. CSR has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $4.02.

CSR Ltd. engages in the manufacture and supply of building products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through the following segments: Building Products, Aluminium, and Property. The Building Products segment includes lightweight systems, insulation, AFS walling systems, inclose Façades, bricks and roofing.

