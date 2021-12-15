Short Interest in Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Expands By 1,174.4%

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,818,000 shares, an increase of 1,174.4% from the November 15th total of 8,381,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,151,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of FMCC stock remained flat at $$0.96 during trading on Wednesday. 1,070,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,223,650. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $620.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.27.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. provides liquidity, stability and affordability to the U.S. housing market by purchasing residential mortgages loans originated by lenders and investing in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, Capital Markets and All Other.

