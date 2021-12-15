Short Interest in Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Increases By 105.6%

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, an increase of 105.6% from the November 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 658.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCMGF remained flat at $$10.83 during midday trading on Wednesday. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.97.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. is a non-bank lender, which engages in investing in a short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans and real estate related debt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Greater Toronto Area; Non-GTA Ontario; Quebec; Alberta; Saskatchewan; British Columbia, and the United States.

