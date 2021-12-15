Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Drops By 53.6%

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the November 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $437,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter.

CARZ opened at $61.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.50. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has a 52 week low of $49.78 and a 52 week high of $67.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

